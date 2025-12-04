Are Cowboys eliminated from 2025 NFL playoffs after Week 14 loss to Lions on TNF?

The Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football of Week 14. With that, the Lone Star team fell to 6-6-1 and the fact is that this puts the team in a dire situation right now.

The Cowboys are not eliminated yet from the NFL Playoffs, but their chances of going to the postseason are now a mere 8%. So, technically and mathematically, they are not eliminated, but the chances are very slim.

The Cowboys are second on their division but the Eagles (8-4) are comfortable in the lead of the NFC East. Dallas needs a miracle to go to the playoffs. Still, there are some silver linings that could save this season.

Jerry Jones might have not been as crazy as it first seemed

When Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons, everyone mocked the move. In hindsight, while still a ludicrous move, the Cowboys have some positives coming out of them. First and foremost, they have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Jerry Jones, owner and GM of the Dallas Cowboys

But the key moves were on the trade deadline. Bringing defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson improved the defense massively. In fact, the defense now seems like a big-time unit against the run. Despite allowing the Lions a big game, they’ve been able to stop the run against much of their opponents since acquiring both players. If Dallas is capable of bringing a good pass rusher, this team could be a problem in 2026.

What are the Cowboys’ final opponents in 2025?

Dallas will end the season with the opportunity to win three out of four games on paper. Even the game that’s a bit tougher, it’s at home so the team can dream about winning it too. Here’s the remaining schedule for the Cowboys:

