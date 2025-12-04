Trending topics:
Jayden Daniels provides Commanders with great news ahead of Week 14 game vs Vikings

The Washington Commanders face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and quarterback Jayden Daniels has provided the team with a good update.

By Bruno Milano

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.
© Nic Antaya/Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders season has gone south. Still, as they prepare for Week 14 and their game against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Jayden Daniels is progressing after suffering a gruesome injury.

Jayden Daniels finally had a full practice after he was limited on Wednesday. This puts him in firm position to start against the Vikings. Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 9.

Daniels has missed six games this season. He has completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,184 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions. Daniels has a 94.4 passer rating this season in six games played.

Mariota has very similar stats

Mariota has completed 63.2% for 1,359 yards, nine touchdowns and six picks for an 87.1 passer rating. Without the picks, Mariota has put up very similar numbers to the ones Daniels has.

Marcus Mariota, QB for the Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota, QB for the Washington Commanders

Also, both provide rushing ability but are susceptible to fumbles or a bit of recklessness. In the end, Mariota is a seasoned vet and not as big of a downgrade as some might think. Having said that, of course the Commanders would like to have their second-season quarterback starting games.

The Vikings also have a QB issue

The Vikings have their own world of trouble when it comes to quarterbacks. JJ McCarthy hasn’t been what they have hoped and he is not confirmed to be back this week.

However, the alternative is undrafted rookie year Max Brosmer, who debuted last week and threw four interceptions as his team scored a total of zero points. Hence, it’s a tough out for anyone under center representing Minnesota.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
