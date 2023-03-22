UCLA clash with Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of March Madness in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

UCLA meet Gonzaga in one of the most anticipated matchups of March Madness 2023. Two favorites in the West Region of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament face off in the Sweet 16 at Las Vegas on Thursday, March 23. Here you can find the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

[Watch UCLA vs Gonzaga online free in the US on Fubo]

UCLA want the glory days back. After being a powehourse during the 60s and the 70s, the Bruins haven't won a national title since 1995. Furthermore, that's their only NCAA championship in almost five decades. Now, following a 31-5 record, they are big candidates in the tournament. So far in March Madness, UCLA defeated UNC Asheville (86-53) and Northwestern (68-63).

Gonzaga have never won a national championship, but, in the last few years, they've been really close. The Bulldogs were runners-up twice (2017, 2021) and this is the last chance for great players in the program such as Drew Timme. In the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Gonzaga have victories over Grand Canyon (82-70) and TCU (84-81). They're two-point underdogs against UCLA.

When will UCLA vs Gonzaga be played?

The UCLA Bruins face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Thursday, March 23 at 9:45 PM (ET). The game will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of Sweet 16 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

UCLA vs Gonzaga: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 PM

CT: 8:45 PM

MT: 7:45 PM

PT: 6:45 PM

How to watch UCLA vs Gonzaga in the US

The game between UCLA and Gonzaga in March Madness 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this West Region matchup in the United States is CBS.