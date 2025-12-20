MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette open to position switch could threaten NY Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The New York Yankees could face a potential roster shakeup following recent news from the Toronto Blue Jays regarding Bo Bichette. The shortstop, a highly sought-after free agent, has reportedly expressed willingness to move to a different infield position, a revelation that could have ripple effects for the Yankees’ current roster.

Bichette, who has long been recognized as one of MLB’s top shortstops, may be open to transitioning to second base. This flexibility increases his value for teams seeking a big bat while accommodating defensive adjustments.

For the Yankees, this development comes at a critical time. While Anthony Volpe is considered the team’s shortstop of the future, the organization has been exploring options to add a proven hitter, and Bichette could fit that profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bichette open to second base

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Bichette has started communicating his willingness to play second base to interested teams. “The shortstop market has been terrible, but people are not necessarily looking at Bichette as a shortstop,” Feinsand said. “He is starting to tell teams he’s willing to move to second base.”

Bo Bichette #11 of the Blue Jays forces Max Muncy #13 of the Dodgers out. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Advertisement

Bichette had made similar comments ahead of the 2025 World Series, emphasizing his flexibility. “It was something that I felt like I could get ready for quicker than another position,” Bichette said. “I just want to be ready to help the team in any way that is afforded to me, so that felt like an opportunity for me, and obviously they were on board with it.”

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Blue Jays receive major free-agent updates on Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, and Alex Bregman

Implications for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

While the news is positive for Bichette, it could complicate the Yankees’ plans for second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. The team has been exploring options for a consistent, elite bat this offseason, and adding Bichette might require reconsidering Chisholm’s role.

Advertisement

Chisholm, who joined the 30/30 club in 2025 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, has been productive but inconsistent at the plate. General Manager Brian Cashman has described the team as “open minded” regarding potential trades involving Chisholm.

SurveyIf the Yankees pursue Bo Bichette, what should they do with Jazz Chisholm Jr.? If the Yankees pursue Bo Bichette, what should they do with Jazz Chisholm Jr.? already voted 0 people

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, there are no guarantees that Bichette would perform equally well at second base, and the Yankees may need to explore other lineup adjustments, including repositioning Chisholm or parting ways with lower-performing players.