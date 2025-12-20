Colts share intriguing update on Sauce Gardner’s injury as playoff push intensifies

The Indianapolis Colts have no margin for error. As they fight to stay alive in the playoff race, the team has provided an important update on Sauce Gardner’s injury and his availability for the final stretch of the season.

After a strong start to the year, the Colts have fallen off sharply and currently sit outside the playoff picture. While the AFC South club remains mathematically alive, injuries have taken a significant toll at the worst possible time.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is already out for the season with a torn Achilles, and cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was acquired to strengthen the defense, is now dealing with health issues of his own.

Shane Steichen provides key update on Sauce Gardner

At the trade deadline, Indianapolis made a bold move by acquiring Gardner from the New York Jets in hopes of solidifying its secondary. However, injuries have prevented him from making the immediate impact the team envisioned.

The Colts have officially ruled Gardner out for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a calf injury. Still, head coach Shane Steichen offered a cautiously optimistic outlook.

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen confirmed that Gardner will not play this week but is expected to return at some point before the end of the season.

While Steichen did not provide a specific timeline, his comments suggest Gardner could be available in Week 17 or Week 18, depending on his recovery and whether Indianapolis remains in playoff contention.

A risky trade under scrutiny

The Colts paid a steep price to acquire Gardner, sending wide receiver Adonai Mitchell along with two future first-round picks (2026 and 2027) to the Jets. To this point, the move has yet to pay off.

Indianapolis completed the trade while leading the division and seemingly on track for a postseason run. Since then, the team has stumbled, falling out of the playoff picture, leaving the organization facing tough questions about whether the aggressive move ultimately did more harm than good.

