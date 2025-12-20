Trending topics:
NFL

Colts share intriguing update on Sauce Gardner’s injury as playoff push intensifies

As the Indianapolis Colts push for a late playoff berth, the team has provided a key update on Sauce Gardner’s injury status and his availability for the upcoming games.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Sauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts
© Maja Hitij/Getty ImagesSauce Gardner of the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have no margin for error. As they fight to stay alive in the playoff race, the team has provided an important update on Sauce Gardner’s injury and his availability for the final stretch of the season.

After a strong start to the year, the Colts have fallen off sharply and currently sit outside the playoff picture. While the AFC South club remains mathematically alive, injuries have taken a significant toll at the worst possible time.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is already out for the season with a torn Achilles, and cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was acquired to strengthen the defense, is now dealing with health issues of his own.

Advertisement

Shane Steichen provides key update on Sauce Gardner

At the trade deadline, Indianapolis made a bold move by acquiring Gardner from the New York Jets in hopes of solidifying its secondary. However, injuries have prevented him from making the immediate impact the team envisioned.

The Colts have officially ruled Gardner out for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to a calf injury. Still, head coach Shane Steichen offered a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Advertisement

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen confirmed that Gardner will not play this week but is expected to return at some point before the end of the season.

Colts made key decision on Anthony Richardson amid Philip Rivers’ comeback to the NFL

see also

Colts made key decision on Anthony Richardson amid Philip Rivers’ comeback to the NFL

While Steichen did not provide a specific timeline, his comments suggest Gardner could be available in Week 17 or Week 18, depending on his recovery and whether Indianapolis remains in playoff contention.

Advertisement

A risky trade under scrutiny

The Colts paid a steep price to acquire Gardner, sending wide receiver Adonai Mitchell along with two future first-round picks (2026 and 2027) to the Jets. To this point, the move has yet to pay off.

Indianapolis completed the trade while leading the division and seemingly on track for a postseason run. Since then, the team has stumbled, falling out of the playoff picture, leaving the organization facing tough questions about whether the aggressive move ultimately did more harm than good.

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Colts provide quick injury update on Sauce Gardner as star CB exits Texans game early
NFL

Colts provide quick injury update on Sauce Gardner as star CB exits Texans game early

Sauce Gardner throws shade at Jets after being traded to the Colts
NFL

Sauce Gardner throws shade at Jets after being traded to the Colts

Analyst says Colts were fleeced in Sauce Gardner trade
NFL

Analyst says Colts were fleeced in Sauce Gardner trade

Jake Paul confirms major boxing career change after brutal KO loss to Anthony Joshua
Boxing

Jake Paul confirms major boxing career change after brutal KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Better Collective Logo