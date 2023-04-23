Vegas Golden Knights will face Winnipeg Jets for the Game 4 of the 2023 NHL Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Vegas Golden Knights will play against Winnipeg Jets in what will be the Game 4 of the 2023 NHL Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights online free in the US on Fubo]

The series began well for the Jets, who with a resounding 5-1 victory which gave them some peace of mind. However, from here the Vegas Golden Knights began to weigh their favoritism to win the next two games and lead 2-1 in the series.

The first of them, Game 2, by 5-2; and the second, Game 3, much more fought 5-4. Undoubtedly, Game 4 will be key in this first round series, since the Winnipeg Jets need to win to put things 2-2, since otherwise it will be very difficult to reverse a 3-1 in favor of the Golden Knights.

When will Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights be played?

The game for the 2023 NHL Playoffs between Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights at the Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada will take place this Monday, April 24 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights

This 2023 NHL Playoffs game between Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

