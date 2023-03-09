The 2023 World Baseball Classic is finally here. Check out when is the long awaited debut of Team USA in the tournament.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is the most expected international competition of the sport in years. After many postponements due to the pandemic, the extraordinary tournament is back and, for the first time ever, 20 teams are looking to hoist the trophy. Prior to the MLB season, this is the best way to heat things up.

The United States are the defending champions, but they will have a very tough task against huge contenders such as Japan, South Korea, the Dominican Republic, Mexico or the Netherlands. With rosters full of MLB stars, anything is possible in a spectacular meeting.

So, the United States are ready for another run at the 2023 World Baseball Classic thanks to a roster full of MLB stars. Read here to find out when will they play and which are their rivals in the first round of the tournament.

When does the USA play in the World Baseball Classic?

The United States will make his debut in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on March 11th facing the Great Britain at Chase Field. The United States are in Pool C of the tournament alongside Mexico, Canada, Colombia and the British squad. All the games in the group will be played in Phoenix, Arizona.

The second game for the United States will be on March 12th against Mexico and they will clash with Canada on March13th. Their last rival in the first round will be Colombia and that matchup is scheduled for March 15th.

The two best teams from each of the four pools get a ticket to the quarterfinals which will be played in a single-elimination format. If the United States advance, regardless if it's in first place or as runner-ups, they will play in Miami for the knockout stages.