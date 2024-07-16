Juarez face Pumas UNAM in a Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Our all-inclusive guide has you covered with essential details like kickoff time, broadcast info, and streaming options in the USA.

Juarez are set to face off against Pumas UNAM in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. This comprehensive guide provides essential details on kickoff times, TV broadcasts, and streaming options available for fans across the USA.

In a clash of teams with contrasting starts, the local squad has struggled, securing only 1 point from a possible 6. Their opening Matchday saw them squander leads twice in a 2-2 draw against Atlas, leaving a sour taste. Matchday 2 didn’t fare much better, as they fell 3-2 to Toluca in an exciting but ultimately disappointing match, placing them near the bottom of the standings.

On the other hand, Pumas have enjoyed a strong start, collecting 4 points from 6 with a solid win over Leon and a draw against Santos Laguna. Pumas are eyeing the top spots, making it crucial for them to secure 3 points in this matchup. The local team will aim to bounce back and regain momentum against a formidable opponent.

When will the Juarez vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Juarez play against Pumas UNAM in a matchup set for Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, scheduled for Wednesday, July 17th. The action gets underway at 9:00 PM (ET).

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Juarez vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

Catch every thrilling moment of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Juarez and Pumas UNAM live on Fubo (free trial) in the USA. You can also tune in to Fox Sports and FOX Deportes for all the action.