Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with contract issues with the San Francisco 49ers and has now made his final decision regarding his future with the team.

The future of Brandon Aiyuk seems to have been decided. Amid contract issues with the San Francisco 49ers, the talented wide receiver has determined what his next step in the NFL will be.

In 2020, the 49ers opted to use their 25th overall pick to bolster their offense. Brandon Aiyuk joined the NFC West squad, looking for an opportunity to show what he is capable of.

Four years later, there’s no doubt that the 49ers were right in selecting him. However, his rookie contract has expired, and Aiyuk is searching for a new deal that the club has not offered him yet.

Report: Brandon Aiyuk demands the 49ers to be traded

It seems like Brandon Aiyuk won’t continue with the San Francisco 49ers. The talented wide receiver is patiently waiting for a contract extension that the team is not very interested in giving him.

According to reports, Brandon Aiyuk wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. This would mean that the 49ers should give him over $35 million per year, which matches Justin Jefferson’s contract with the Vikings.

However, the club is not willing to give him such money. San Francisco is aware of the wide receiver’s talents, but the club is struggling with its salary cap space, and that type of contract would create a financial disaster.

With the 49ers not interested in extending his contract, Brandon Aiyuk has made a hard decision: to leave the team. According to CBS Sports, the wideout has demanded a trade before the 2024 season starts.

Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately for him, a trade before the kickoff seems unlikely. As of today, it seems like Aiyuk will play one more year in The Bay unless a team is willing to pay what the 49ers will ask for the player.

Have teams reached out to the 49ers to trade for Brandon Aiyuk?

According to ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers have received multiple offers for Brandon Aiyuk. There’s no doubt that he is a highly talented wideout, but it seems like the price is too high for most teams.

Reports suggest that while several teams are interested in Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers won’t trade him. The team exercised the fifth-year option available in his contract, which would pay him $14.1 million in the 2024 season.