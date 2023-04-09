Tiger Woods surprisingly announced his withdrawal from the Masters Tournament. Read here to check out why he retired at Augusta National Golf Club.

In his return to the Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods had a roller-coaster first round posting a 74 (+2) at Augusta National Golf Club. He played alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Then, Tiger Woods officially made the cut at the 2023 Masters Tournament after he finished T-49 following the second round. On Friday, play was suspended due to inclement weather conditions. Then, on Saturday's morning, Tiger fought hard to finish at +3. He barely made it to the weekend.

Thanks to that performance, Tiger Woods tied Fred Couples and Gary Player for most consecutive cuts made all-time in the Masters Tournament (23). However, now he's out at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to find out why Tiger announced his withdrawal.

Why did Tiger Woods retire from the 2023 Masters Tournament?

Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament because of a plantar fascitis before the third round resumed on Sunday morning. On Saturday, the weather conditions were brutal and Tiger had to finish his second round and then start the third one while heavy rain appeared.

Through most of the day, Tiger Woods was seen walking with difficulties at Augusta National Golf Club. "I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

Tiger Woods is 47-years old and his recovery has been extraordinary after a 2021 car accident in which he had serious leg injuries. Many doctors believed his professional career was over. However, Tiger came back to the PGA Tour but warned everyone that he didn't know much there was left. This could be the beginning of the end.