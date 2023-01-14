The first Grand Slam of the year will not have a former champion in the draw. That absence of Venus Williams joins the list of important players missing the Australian Open. Check out why she will not be there this time.

A tournament of this caliber should be interesting anyway, but it is still worth noting that some stars won’t be in Melbourne Park. Williams is one of those important names given her past full of achievements in the sport.

Venus is a multiple winner at this level. She won in her outstanding trajectory a total of seven Majors playing singles, although she did so 14 times in doubles. Her resume includes a pair of Australian Open finals that confirm her being out as bad news for the spectators.

Why will Venus Williams not play the 2023 Australian Open?

Williams was set to participate after missing the tournament last season. Her ranking didn’t grant her a direct spot to the main draw since she is in the 1003rd place, but she received a wild card. Although she will not be able to use it.

Venus will not play the Australian Open due to an injury. The 42-year-old player entered the ASB Classic in New Zealand to get in rhythm, but she picked up a physical issue in her loss in the second round that will not allow her to be there. It was going to be a very special appearance for Williams because it would have been 25 years from his first time in Melbourne.