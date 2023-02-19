People are confused, some think that the XFL is an extension of the NFL but in reality they are different things and the XFL has a very different definition of its own than the NFL. Check here what XFL stands for.

The 2023 XFL season is arousing the curiosity of football fans around the country, everyone wants to know every detail of this league that is not as new as fans think.

Only 8 teams will play in the 2023 season, most of the teams are located in big cities such as the Seattle Sea Dragons that share the city with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

During the attempt to revive the XFL in 2020 things did not go well despite high expectations, covid got in the way and ruined investors.

What does the 'XFL' stand for?

The X was supposed to stand for Xtreme or Extreme, but actually the original idea is that the X stands for nothing (2001 McMahon idea), while the other two letters, F and L, indirectly stand for 'Football League'.

During the birth of the XFL in 2001 another league called the Extreme Football League was already in formation, therefore the XFL owners at the time did not want the X to stand for anything in particular.

McMahon once said about the meaning of the XFL letters: “if the NFL stood for the 'No Fun League', the XFL will stand for the 'extra fun league”.

Another key comment on the meaning of the X was made by Sports Illustrated in 2019: "The F and the L act to indicate, if only indirectly, a football league. But the X is a variable. It could mean anything."