A'ja Wilson’s emotional words after breaking WNBA scoring record against Caitlin Clark’s Fever

On Wednesday night, A'ja Wilson set a new WNBA record for single-season scoring in a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever. Here’s her heartfelt message to her teammates.

A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesA'ja Wilson of Las Vegas Aces

By Natalia Lobo

A’ja Wilson made history Wednesday night after breaking the WNBA’s single-season scoring record. In the game against Indiana Fever, she just needed 11 points to surpass Jewell Loyd’s 2023 record of 939 points, and she easily did so. The Las Vegas star dropped 27 points in the Aces’ 86-75 win over Caitlin Clark‘s team.

Wilson’s performance was more than just about points. She added 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks to her stat line. After the game, the 28-year-old forward was quick to credit her teammates for helping her reach this historic milestone in the WNBA.

“I sound cliché when I say this, but I don’t get any of that without every single teammate along the way,” Wilson said after the game, holding back tears. “I’m so grateful to be able to play with … just selfless women. They give it their all every single day and they’re their pure selves, and that’s what I love the most.”

“I’m trying not to get emotional, but my teammates, they’re the heartbeat. They get me going. I don’t get zero points, obviously, without them passing me the basketball. The way they show up to work every single day, ready to play, ready to lock in—that’s what you see on the court. The points are great, but the group we have in this locker room is something that I’m genuinely so happy to be around. So I’m blessed, and I credit it all to them,” she continued.

alysha clark and a&#039;ja wilson

Alysha Clark #7 and A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate in the third quarter against the Indiana Fever (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Wilson’s dominance this season is undeniable, and she’s leading the Aces to yet another successful run. The defending WNBA champions, with a record of 23-13, are chasing their third straight title. Wilson is a key piece in that pursuit and is also firmly in the conversation for her third WNBA MVP award. She currently leads the league in scoring (27.3 points) and blocks (2.7) per game, while ranking second in rebounds (11.9) and steals (1.9) per game.

Wilson’s incredible WNBA season

Wilson’s 2024 season has been incredible, and it could be the best of her career. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and two-time league MVP is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and blocks per game.

With her record-breaking performance, Wilson now owns two of the top five highest-scoring seasons in WNBA history. Her 912 points in 2023 are the fourth most ever.

