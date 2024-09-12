WNBA: Angel Reese joins the 'very demure' trend with a hilarious post on social media

Angel Reese may be sidelined by a season-ending injury, but her personality still shines through. With a hilarious post on X, the Chicago Sky star has everyone talking.

Angel Reese, sidelined by a season-ending injury, was in street clothes for the Chicago Sky’s blowout loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. During the second quarter, with the game already slipping away, cameras caught Reese casually sipping a sports drink through a straw on the bench.

The Sky rookie, who was the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, later spotted the clip online. Embracing the moment, Reese shared the video and playfully referenced the popular demure TikTok trend.

“This girl and her gatorade with a straw,” wrote a user with a crying emoji. To which, Reese responded: “very demure. very classy. very mindful. I’M A LADY,” also with a crying emoji, referring to the trend ignited by Jools Lebron (@joolieannie), a popular TikTok influencer.

Reese’s response came after she successfully underwent surgery for her broken wrist, and she is expected to be in rehab for at least six weeks while she recovers. The Sky star recently commented on her injury, stating that she needed to get surgery or she “literally could not have played anymore because this is a very difficult place to heal.”

Despite ending her season early, Reese had an impressive debut in the WNBA. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds across 34 games, setting notable records like 15 consecutive double-doubles and 446 total rebounds in a single season. However, with her injury cutting the year short, A’ja Wilson now has a chance to break that record in the coming week.

Reese also responded to fake injury claims

In a TikTok video posted on Monday (Sep. 9th), Reese addressed rumors of a “fake injury” and pregnancy, making her stance clear: “I’m not pregnant. That was never a thing,” she said. To further clarify, she added, “I don’t have a man to have kids, I don’t have a ring to have kids, I am 22 with no kids. And I’m not coming home to no kids.”

Reese explained that the Sky had given her the option to play through her injury, but she chose to prioritize her long-term health. “I want a long career in the league,” she noted. During her recovery, Reese plans to focus on “lifting, running, conditioning, shooting with my off hand, dribbling, doing stuff with my off hand, working on my nutrition, modeling still, podcasting still, being a baddie still.”