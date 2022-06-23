When Team United States swimmer Anita Alvarez lost consciousness at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, her coach rescued her from the bottom of the pool. Afraid she was about to drown at the conclusion of her solo free routine on Wednesday, coach Andrea Fuentes leaped in the water and helped the artistic swimmer to her feet.

When Alvarez was in danger of drowning, she was hauled to the surface by Fuentes, an Olympic champion in synchronized swimming. As reported by Reuters, Alvarez got medical assistance alongside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.

Just over a year ago, Fuentes saved Alvarez when she jumped into the water during a qualifying event for an Olympic event and dragged her to safety with the 25-year-old's swimming partner, Lindi Schroeder.

What happened to Alita Alvarez at World Championships in Budapest?

It was Fuentes who informed reporters that Alvarez had recovered well from the incident and would be assessed again after a few hours of rest. In addition, during a radio interview with Cadena COPE and Marca, Fuentes has claimed she rushed in because the lifeguards didn't respond soon enough on Wednesday.

"When a swimmer finishes their routine, the first thing they want to do is breathe and so I saw that instead of going up, she was going down and I told myself, 'Something is going on,' and I called for the lifeguards, like, 'Go into the pool, can't you see she's going down in the water?'