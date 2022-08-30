2012 champion Andy Murray will face Emilio Nava in the second round of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch 2022 US Open Second Round in the US

Former World No. 1 and 2012 champion Andy Murray will try to reach the third round of the 2022 US Open by defeating World No. 203 Emilio Nava, who is competing in the main draw thanks to an invitation. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Murray, who is currently World No. 51, defeated Argentinian and No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round with a score of 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. The British player, three-time Grand Slam winner, is slowly coming back to the main stages and he wants to keep pushing himself in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Emilio Nava is, indeed, one of the tournament’s surprises. The 20-year-old American defeated John Millman with a score of 7-6(7), 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-1. This is his second main draw in New York, after he competed in 2021 and lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the first round.

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing Meadows

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: Storylines and head-to-head

Murray and Nava haven’t faced each other before. This will be their first encounter. Murray has a 46-14 in the US Open. In the last three years, Murray hasn’t been able to reach the third round in New York. He lost to Fernando Verdasco (2019, second round), Felix Auger-Aliassime (2020, second round) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (2021, first round).

How to watch or live stream Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava in the US

The match between Andy Murray and Emilio Nava for the second round of the 2022 US Open to be played on Wednesday, August 31 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN.

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Andy Murray is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -500. Meanwhile, Nava has odds of +333.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Andy Murray -500 Emilio Nava +333

*Odds by BetMGM