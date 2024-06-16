Angel Reese sparked another big controversy in the WNBA after hitting Caitlin Clark on the head with a flagrant foul.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have taken their rivalry from college basketball to the WNBA. After amazing duels representing LSU and Iowa, both players are on center stage each time the Indiana Fever face the Chicago Sky.

It’s important to remember that Reese delivered probably the biggest hit by conquering the National Championship in 2023. However, Clark stormed a year later with an epic performance in the Elite Eight.

A few weeks ago, during their first matchup in the WNBA, Indiana took a thrilling 71-70 victory. After that game, Chennedy Carter and Reese said Clark wasn’t the face of the league.

Now, in their second matchup of the season, Reese sparked another massive controversy as Angel got a flagrant foul in the third quarter for hitting Clark on the head. The episode immediately went viral on social media.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had another chapter in their rivalry (Getty Images)

Angel Reese takes another shot at Caitlin Clark with flagrant foul

Angel Reese fueled the rivalry with Caitlin Clark after the Chicago Fever suffered a 91-83 loss against Indiana. This time, although Reese clearly delivered a hit on the head of Fever’s star, she said that wasn’t her intention.

“It was a basketball play, I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight. I’m always going for the ball, but you all gonna play that clip 20 times before Monday. It’s cool.”

According to Angel Reese, referees are helping Clark due to recent complaints of excessive physicality against her around the league. “We didn’t get a lot of calls. I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made. I guess some people got a special whistle.”