Arkansas and Alabama meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The visitors want to show that they can win in any stadium. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Razorbacks didn't have the start to the season they hoped for but at least they have a positive record at 3-1 overall. Last week the Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season against the Aggies 21-23 on the road.

Alabama are one of the big favorites to get to the CFP as in previous years, but the difference this season is that they are not the only big favorites. This will be the second conference game for Alabama since in Week 4 they won against Vanderbilt 55-3.

Arkansas vs Alabama: Date

Arkansas and Alabama play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The Razorbacks want to win at home to forget a recent loss on the road, but The Tide are willing to do anything to prevent that from happening.

Arkansas vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs Alabama at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arkansas and Alabama at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is CBS