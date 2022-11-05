Arkansas take on Liberty at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Arkansas vs Liberty: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

Arkansas and Liberty meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The home team is unlikely to go far during the current season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Razorbacks snapped a three-week losing streak that ended with a 52-35 win over BYU and then a 41-27 win over Auburn. So far the Razorbacks' record is 5-3.

The Flames are having a better season than the Razorbacks this year as the Liberty has a record of 7-1 overall. In 2023, the Flames will move to CONFERENCE USA to stop being an independent school.

Arkansas vs Liberty: Date

Arkansas and Liberty play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. The home team has a slight edge, but the visitors have a five-week winning streak.

Arkansas vs Liberty: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs Liberty at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Arkansas and Liberty at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Arkansas on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS

