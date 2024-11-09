NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer makes something clear about Cooper Flagg’s cramps

Since opening day, there have been talks about the cramps Cooper Flagg has been suffering during games. This time, head coach Jon Scheyer had to address the issue directly.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils secured another win in the 2024-25 college basketball season, this time with a dominant 100-58 victory over Army. During the game, Cooper Flagg was seen struggling with cramps in both legs for a portion of the contest.

Addressing the cramps, Scheyer spoke in the postgame press conference, saying, “Yeah, we’ve got to help him, you know, we’ve got to help him. I’m not happy about it for him. Right after this, I can promise you I’ll be meeting [with the staff], we can’t have that happening, bottom line.”

Flagg also commented on his cramps—this being the second time he’s addressed the issue. After the season opener, he gave a similar response, and this time he said, “Yeah, I mean, we’ve got a plan in place, we’re going to figure it out. It’s something new to me, but we’ll figure it out for sure.”

It’s worth noting that Flagg experienced cramps during the second half when the Blue Devils were already comfortably leading. He only played 6 minutes in that half and was visibly struggling with cramps in his quadriceps. He tried to return to the game but eventually had to sit out for the rest of the match.

Cramps Didn’t Stop Flagg’s Double-Double

In the first half, Cooper Flagg was dominant, helping Duke secure a sizable lead and nearly locking in his first double-double with 13 points and just one rebound short of his personal best. In the second half, he added 2 more rebounds, finishing the game with 13 points and 11 rebounds.