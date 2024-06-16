Caitlin Clark spoke after Angel Reese went at her in WNBA with a flagrant foul. It was a brutal hit on the head to stop the star of the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another controversy after Angel Reese hit her on the head with an outrageous flagrant foul during the second matchup of the season between the Indiana Fever and the Sky. However, according to Chicago’s rookie, it was merely a basketball play.

“It was a basketball play, I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight. I’m always going for the ball, but you all gonna play that clip 20 times before Monday. It’s cool. “We didn’t get a lot of calls tonight. I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made. I guess some people got a special whistle.”

It’s important to remember that, just two weeks ago, Chennedy Carter also delivered a flagrant foul on Clark and Reese applauded that action from the bench. At that time, both said Caitlin isn’t the current face of WNBA.

What happened between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese?

Caitlin Clark attacked the rim on the third quarter during Sunday’s game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. Before making the layup, Angel Reese violently hit her on the head.

This was Clark’s reaction in her press conference when speaking about the flagrant foul. “It’s just part of basketball. It is what it is. Trying to make a play on the ball, get the block. I mean, it happens.”

Furthermore, Caitlin Clark is embracing this rivalry with Reese. “I think it’s just the emotion and the passion that we play with. I think people love to see that. And I think that’s maybe not something that was always appreciated in women’s sports and it should be. I think that’s what makes it fun. We’re competitors. That’s the way the game should be. It’s going to get a little feisty. It’s going to get physical. But at the end of the day, both teams are just trying to win.”