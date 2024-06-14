All eyes are on Caitlin Clark right now. The point guard of the Indiana Fever has brought a lot of attention to the WNBA, but she has had enough of the misogynistica and racist comments about other players.

Caitlin Clark has had enough of misogynistic, racist comments toward WNBA players

The entire WNBA is currently focused on Caitlin Clark‘s arrival. Everyone is talking about the star player of the Indiana Fever, but she has now made a strong request to all fans: to stop making misogynistic and racist comments about other players.

In the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the 1st overall pick. She broke several college records at Iowa, leading many to believe she could become one of the greatest professional players of all time.

Unfortunately, Clark has not had a great start to her pro career in terms of team performance. The Fever has only won four games this season and lost 10, with the point guard facing severe criticism for these results.

Caitlin Clark speaks out against misogynistic, racist comments about the WNBA

The WNBA has garnered widespread attention with Caitlin Clark’s arrival. While the league has received praise, negative aspects have also surfaced, prompting Clark to address them firmly.

Prior to the Indiana Fever’s 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, Clark addressed the media regarding the misuse of her name in misogynistic and racist contexts aimed at other WNBA players, urging an immediate end to such behavior.

“It’s disappointing. I think everyone in our world deserves the same amount of respect,” Clark said. “The women around our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing, it’s not acceptable.”

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington judged Clark for saying she wanted to focus on basketball prior to the game. However, Caitlin is aware that she can’t control everything said on social media.

“I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don’t see a lot of it,” Clark added. “Basketball is my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that, so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that.

“Some of the women in this league were my biggest idols and role models growing up, helping me want to achieve this moment right here that I get to play in every single night. Just be a kind person and treat them how you would want to be treated. I think that’s very simple.”

When is the next game of Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever?

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to a thrilling 91-84 victory over the Atlanta Dream at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Despite securing their fourth win of the season, the team remains in 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The upcoming game promises excitement, especially for Caitlin Clark, as the Indiana Fever prepare to host Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky on Sunday, June 16th at 12 PM (ET).