Caitlin Clark might be out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The possible reasons have shocked thousands of WNBA fans.

Why did Caitlin Clark not make the Olympic team with WNBA stars?

Caitlin Clark won’t play in 2024 Paris Olympics. Although she’s been extraordinary during her first games in the WNBA with Indiana Fever, that might not be enough to get the call. This is the reason why according to a shocking report by Christine Brennan.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

Meanwhile, the men’s national team is loaded with NBA stars. In fact, LeBron James and other veterans believe this is the greatest spotlight to show they’re the best in the world.

As a consequence, a huge debate has taken over social media. If Caitlin Clark has delivered enormous TV ratings and attendance records due to her talent, Paris 2024 seemed like a golden opportunity to boost women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark wouldn’t be called for the 2024 Paris Olympics (Getty Images)

Why was Caitlin Clark left off Team USA?

Christine Brennan also explained that some sort of jealousy could be part of the equation to leave Caitlin Clark out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. A possible reaction from fans to those possible few minutes for the rookie doesn’t seem to be a very strong argument by the WNBA veterans.

“If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”

Who will be on the 2024 women’s basketball Olympic team?

According to the report from Shams Charania, this will be the final roster for USA women’s national team: Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper and Sabrina Ionescu.