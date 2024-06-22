Caitlin Clark might have a chance to show WNBA stars why she should have been called to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Caitlin Clark has transformed the WNBA with attendance records in each city and amazing TV ratings. Suddenly, without being a championship contender, the Indiana Fever are the favorite team for fans nationwide.

That’s why, Clark was a top candidate to play in the 2024 Olympics with veteran stars of the WNBA. However, she is out of Team USA and a report from Christine Brennan produced a scandal.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making. If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball.”

The decision was difficult to understand. If the NBA will send names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, women’s basketball could have taken advantage of a similar opportunity.

Caitlin Clark won’t play in the 2024 Olympics (Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark could face Team USA after 2024 Paris Olympics controversy

Caitlin Clark will almost certainly face all those veterans that supposedly didn’t want her in Paris 2024. The player of Indiana Fever is currently second in All-Star game voting triggering a massive storyline.

“The WNBA announced today that the WNBA All-Star Game will feature a matchup between the WNBA All-Stars who comprise the USA Basketball Women’s National Team versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars.”

When will the WNBA All-Star Game be played?

The WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 20 (8:30 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center in Phoenix.