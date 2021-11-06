Canelo Alvarez will fight Caleb Plant today at MGM Grand Garden Arena in the Road to Undisputed event. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free of the boxing fight in different parts of the world.

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will meet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, for the Road to Undisputed event today, November 6, 2021, at 9:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this super-middleweight unification professional boxing event, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the fight in the US.

The fight was scheduled to take place on September 18, 2021, in Paradise, Nevada, but negotiations fell through due to contract conflicts. A bout with WBA (Super) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol appeared to be on the cards for Alvarez at the time, however, it was canceled. The two parties renegotiated a pact for a November 2021 showdown.

During their first press conference on September 21, 2021, the two boxers had a brief onstage brawl during which Alvarez pushed Plant, initiating physical contact. Alvarez explained that he did so because he was offended by Plant. The American then denied that, and furthermore, he pointed out that Alvarez had earlier used the same slur against Demetrius Andrade.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: Time of the Game

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET), 8:00 PM (CT), 7:00 PM (MT), 6:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 6:00 PM (PT), 7:00 PM (MT), 8:00 PM (CT), 9:00 PM (ET), 10:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

UK: 3:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Germany: 4:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

France: 4:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Italy: 4:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Spain: 4:00 AM (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Australia: Main Event, Kayo Sports

United States: Showtime PPV

Mexico: Azteca 7, Azteca Uno, adn40, A Más, TV Azteca Deportes

UK: BT Sport Box Office

Ireland: BT Sport Box Office

Turkey: S Sport Plus

Russia: Матч ТВ, Матч Боец

Latvia: Go3