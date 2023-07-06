The second round of Wimbledon 2023 will have a matchup that was delayed one day. It’s going to have Carlos Alcaraz meeting Alexandre Muller. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz has very little experience playing on grass in his career considering his formation was on clay. However, he has shown his adaption to the surface even winning an important tournament like Queen’s a week ago. In the first round he defeated Jeremy Chardy.

Muller is going to need a miracle to continue advancing in the draw because he doesn’t have a lot of experience. His first-round match against Arthur Rinderknech was only his first celebration at the All England Club. He accumulates a total of two wins in Grand Slams matches.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Alexandre Muller in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 this Friday, July 7. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexandre Muller in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller in the second round of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.