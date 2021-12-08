Charles Oliveira will fight Dustin Poirier on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in the mixed martial arts event UFC 269. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for UFC 269

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will clash off in UFC 269, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this exhilarating UFC Leightweight Main event in the US.

Dustin Poirier is finally ready to go into the Octagon and attempt to grab the UFC lightweight belt after two high-profile battles with Conor McGregor. In May, Oliveira claimed the then-vacant title with a comeback knockout of Michael Chandler at UFC 262.

He has now won nine consecutive fights. Poirier will compete in UFC 269 for the second time after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September 2019, a bout in which he entered as the interim lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Date

The UFC 269 main card event between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier for UFC 269

The boxing fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier as part of the UFC 269 main event will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV in the United States.