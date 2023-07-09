Christopher Eubanks has made a remarkable resurgence in his career, defying expectations and finding success at Wimbledon 2023. The former Georgia Tech standout had initially appeared to be heading away from being tennis player as he struggled to break through on the professional tour, but he was able to put together a fantastic ascension.

Eubanks is now experiencing the best run of his career. He reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon 2023, which included a win over last year’s semifinalist Cameron Norrie. His next opponent will be none other than Stefanos Tsitsipas, a significant challenge for the rising star.

The last month has been particularly remarkable with a perfect adaptation for the grass season. Eubanks’ breakthrough at the Mallorca Open was his first-ever ATP title, so he is ready to take even more steps forward.

How old is Christopher Eubanks?

Christopher Eubanks is 27 years old. He was born on May 5, 1996. His place of birth was Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

How tall is Christopher Eubanks?

Christopher Eubanks is 6’7”.

How much does Christopher Eubanks weigh?

Christopher Eubanks weighs 180 lbs.

Who is Christopher Eubanks’ coach?

Christopher Eubanks coach is Ruan Roelofse.

How much has Christopher Eubanks earned in prize money?

Christopher Eubanks has earned $1,647,606 in prize money excluding Wimbledon 2023.

Christopher Eubanks’ ATP title

Christopher Eubanks won one ATP title in his career, the 2023 Mallorca Open.

Christopher Eubanks’ ATP ranking

Christopher Eubanks is ranked 43rd on the ATP tour as of July 3, the highest ranking of his career.

Christopher Eubanks’ record

Christopher Eubanks entered Wimbledon 2023 with a 21-33 record at the ATP level.

Christopher Eubanks’ Instagram

Christopher Eubanks is on Instagram at @chris_eubanks96.

Christopher Eubanks’ friendship with Jamie Foxx

Despite it may sound odd that a player just breaking into the elite of the sport became friends with a Hollywood actor, this is a true story. Jamie Foxx has been, in fact, supporting him on multiple occasions when he played on home ground.

“I have known Foxx for a few years now, two, three years now, and he’s become really, really close friend, someone I can call if I just want to talk through life a little bit”, Eubanks explained about his relationship with the star.

Foxx has also been vocal in backing the player. “He’s got everybody by the heart right in there. Everybody rooting for him, we came out here to support him. Got off to a great start, and now we’re going to bring it on home”, Foxx said in a video before Eubanks played at the Miami Open.

Another notable moment they shared was when Eubanks finally broke into the top 100, with Foxx posting a message on his Instagram account. “Blood sweat and tears and true hard work has paid off for my good friend @chris_eubanks96. Tennis is your passion, my friend, continue to rise and congratulations on breaking into the top 100 players in the world”, Foxx wrote then.