Holger Rune‘s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. The young player has consistently defeated some of the world’s best, with his title at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters being the moment when everyone saw his potential.

Rune’s journey at the tournament began with a remarkable comeback against Stan Wawrinka. Undeterred, he went on to defeat four consecutive top-10 players in Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Félix Auger-Aliassime. This remarkable run led him to his first Masters 1000 final.

However, his extraordinary streak continued with a win over Novak Djokovic. His following success proves that it wasn’t just a perfect week for him, considering he would then take down Djokovic on clay at the Rome Masters. He is now going after his first Grand Slam title, something that doesn’t sound too improbable.

How old is Holger Rune?

Holger Rune is 20 years old, considering he was born on April 29, 2003.

How tall is Holger Rune?

Holger Rune is 6’2”.

How much does Holger Rune weigh?

Holger Rune weighs 169 lbs.

Where is Holger Rune from?

Holger Rune is Danish. His place of birth was Gentofte, Denmark.

Who is Holger Rune’s coach?

Holger Rune’s coaches are Lars Christensen and Patrick Mouratoglou.

How much has Holger Rune earned in prize money?

Holger Rune has earned $5,471,747 in prize money excluding Wimbledon 2023.

Holger Rune’s ATP ranking

Holger Rune is ranked 6th on the ATP tour as of July 3, the highest ranking of his career.

Holger Rune’s record

Holger Rune entered Wimbledon 2023 with a 83-50 record at the ATP level.

Holger Rune’s titles

Holger Rune has four ATP titles. He won Munich (Outdoor/Clay) twice, alongside the ATP Masters 1000 Paris (Indoor/Hard) and Stockholm (Indoor/Hard) in 2022.

Holger Rune’s Instagram

Holger Rune is on Instagram at @holgerrune.