Clemson take on Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season.

Clemson and Louisiana Tech meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The home team is one of the top five teams in the nation. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Tigers won the first two games of the season by more than thirty points each, the first win against Georgia Tech ending 41-10 on the road. And the second win of the season came against Furman 35-12. So far their record is 2-0 overall and 1-0 inside the ACC.

The Bulldogs finally won a game in Week 2 against Stephen F. Austin 52-17. That victory was perfect to lift the spirit of the team after losing in Week 1 against Missouri 24-52.

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech: Date

Clemson and Louisiana Tech play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The Tigers can win this game, but the Bulldogs are hyped after winning in the second week of the season.

Clemson vs Louisiana Tech: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Clemson vs Louisiana Tech at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Clemson and Louisiana Tech at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ACCN