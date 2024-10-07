Trending topics:
Nick Kyrgios reignites drama with Jannik Sinner in TikTok video on doping case

Australian Nick Kyrgios has once again spoken out against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to the reopening of his doping case.

Nick Kyrgios
© AELTC/Florian Eisele/Handout via Getty ImagesNick Kyrgios

By Natalia Lobo

Nick Kyrgios, who is set to make his comeback to tennis in the 2025 Australian Open, has made clear once again his position in the Jannik Sinner’s doping case. In a new video shared on his social media, the Australian player threw a dig at the Italian.

“Doubles with Sinner? Pls,” one user asked Kyrgios during a Q&A on Instagram. He responded, “I only play with CLEAN players.” The 29-year-old also shared the video on his TikTok account, and it went viral on X.

This is just the latest response of the Australian to the case. Last week, it was revealed that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a ban of up to two years on Sinner.

In reply to a tweet sharing information about the reopening of the case, Kyrgios wrote: “Why’s he (Sinner) still playing.” As a commentator for ESPN during the 2024 US Open, which Sinner won, Kyrgios also shared some snarky comments on the case.

“I think he had it on his own terms for most of the time. I don’t think that’s fair and equal for the rest of the tours,” he said. The Australian even went on as far as to say that he wouldn’t be “as hospitable” to the current No 1 when on tour.

Sinner’s case hurts tennis, Djokovic and Alcaraz say

While Kyrgios has been one of the loudest voices against Sinner, other stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have also talked about the case, mostly regarding the implications for the sport.

“I think it’s quite obvious that we have a system that is not working well,” Djokovic said in a press conference ahead of the Masters of Shanghai. “There are way too many inconsistencies, way too many governing bodies involved. Just this whole case is not helping our sport at all,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

An independent tribunal cleared Sinner after he tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March, while he was playing Indian Wells. Sinner had to forgo the prize money and points he had won.

