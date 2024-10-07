Trending topics:
Tennis

Tennis star Paula Badosa apologizes after racist controversy ahead of the 2024 Wuhan Open

The corrected sentence would be: World No. 15 Paula Badosa is at the center of a racist controversy after a picture of her allegedly making a racist gesture went viral on social media.

Paula Badosa
© Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesPaula Badosa

By Natalia Lobo

Spanish player and World No. 15, Paula Badosa, who is set to compete in the Wuhan Open, was in the eye of the storm after a controversial picture of her making a gesture considered racist towards Asian people caught the attention of tennis fans on social media.

The photo was part of a compilation of images from the WTA Beijing 2024, in which Badosa lost in the semifinals against eventual winner Coco Gauff, posted by her coach Pol Toledo on Instagram. In it, Badosa is seen with chopsticks and extending her eyes, which has been interpreted as a mockery of Asians features.

After fans took notice, Badosa first apologized on an Instagram comment, writing: “Oh no please don’t get it that way. Never thought it would get interpreted this way. We weren’t even imitating Asian people. I was playing around with my face and wrinkles. I love Asia, one of my favorite people and have plenty of Asian friends. They are the kindest.”

However, this explanation wasn’t enough for fans. On X, one user accused her of “lying through her teeth” and Badosa took the opportunity to make another apology. “I didn’t know this was offensive or could be considered racist, I’m very sorry. I take full responsibility, it was a mistake,” she wrote.

Badosa concluded, “These errors will help me learn for the future. I hope you understand… I love you all.” While some fans have responded positively to her apology, others aren’t satisfied with it. Either way, Badosa will have to leave the controversy behind ahead of her upcoming Round of 64 match against Ajla Tomlijanovic.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claps back at hater who called her &#039;fluke&#039;

see also

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka claps back at hater who called her 'fluke'

Badosa starts Wuhan Open against Tomlijanovic

After her successful run in Beijing, Badosa wants to triumph in Wuhan. The Spaniard was struggling with her chronic back injury in the first few months of the season, but she has come back stronger than ever in the final stretch of the season.

Her first test in Wuhan will be against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who is also a talented player herself. She is also coming from a successful run, after clinching a WTA 125 in Hong Kong last week.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

