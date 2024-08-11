A new college football season is about to begin, and several teams are finalizing their preparations to achieve the coveted title. One of these teams is the Georgia Bulldogs, who, led by Carson Beck, are hoping that one of his teammates will be crucial in guiding them to another championship.
Georgia is in the midst of a restructuring phase following a season where they unfortunately did not meet their goals.
The departure of two key players who were drafted to the NFL will be a significant loss for the upcoming season. The team, led by Kirby Smart, will need to quickly return to prominence, and much confidence is placed in QB Carson Beck to lead them.
Ladd McConkey, WR selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the NFL Draft, and Brock Bowers, TE selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th overall pick, are the two key weapons that Beck will be without this season.
This is why head coach Kirby Smart’s role will be crucial this season. While much of the focus is on his quarterback, there is another key player on the roster whom the staff is counting on for a standout season.
The X-Factor for the Bulldogs
Offensively, the main goal will be to find an immediate replacement for the departures of McConkey and Bowers. The player chosen to step up is none other than WR Dillon Bell.
The receiver’s versatility will provide Beck with ample options, ensuring that he remains a primary target for the QB.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season schedule
- vs Clemson, August 31st
- vs Tennessee Tech, September 7th
- vs Kentucky, September 14th
- vs Alabama, September 28th
- vs Auburn, October 5th