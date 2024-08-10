The Buckeyes will kick off the 2024 season with a high-impact addition.

A new college football season is just around the corner, and universities are gearing up to deliver their best performance and chase the championship title. When it comes to top contenders, the Ohio State Buckeyes are always on the list, and with the addition of a new high-impact player, they’re positioning themselves as the team to beat.

Head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have made it clear that their offensive firepower will be formidable this year. While their starting quarterback has yet to be confirmed, it is widely anticipated that Will Howard is the leading candidate to start.

Historically, the Buckeyes‘ strength has often been their defensive units, but interestingly, this has been a recent area of concern in recent years.

Ohio State’s defense has been bolstered by the arrival of a safety from the University of Alabama. Under the guidance of the legendary Nick Saban, known for his defensive prowess and ability to mentally strengthen his players, this addition is expected to significantly enhance the Buckeyes’ defensive lineup.

Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a touchdown pass against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The player in question is none other than Caleb Downs, a safety from Alabama. His versatility makes him a multi-dimensional asset. He’s a physical safety who excels in the box and isn’t afraid to deliver hard hits and make impactful plays.

His playing style is often compared to that of former Seattle Seahawks standout Kam Chancellor.

Caleb Downs #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs onto the field during team introductions prior to the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Caleb Downs and the sports culture at Alabama

Last year, Downs was coached by the legendary Nick Saban. The historic coach is renowned in the football world not only for his defensive expertise but also for his commitment to ensuring that his players fully understand the game.

With the experience gained under Saban’s leadership, it’s expected that Downs will not only seamlessly take charge in the locker room but also elevate the performance of his defensive teammates.

The Buckeyes’ offensive power

It’s well known that the Buckeyes’ offensive firepower is their strength this season. However, in this sport, achieving success is difficult without a strong defensive unit.

That’s why the addition of Downs to bolster Ohio State’s defense is a perfect complement for Ryan Day’s squad, as they aim to secure a championship trophy after ten years.