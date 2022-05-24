Rafael Nadal will play against Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2022 French Open. In this article you will learn everything you need about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The French Open 2022 will continue with its second round on Wednesday, when 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will face Corentin Moutet to try to advance to another title. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

It’s only the second time in his career that Nadal comes to Paris without any previous titles during the clay season. The first time was in 2020, when only the Italian Open was played before. However, the Spaniard had a great start of the tournament with a solid win against Jordan Thompson (triple 6-2).

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Moutet, number 139 in the world rankings, defeated 2015’s champion Stan Wawrinka in fourth sets. Now he has the bigger task of trying to stop Nadal, who has an impressive win-loss record of 23-3 this year, in his kingdom.

Corentin Moutet vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (estimated)

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Corentin Moutet vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

Corentin Moutet vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the first time that Nadal and Moutet face each other at the ATP Tour. The Frenchman hasn’t won against a Top 10 in his career and has a 0-6 record. Meanwhile, Nadal has only lost three matches at Roland Garros during his career (106-3).

How to watch or live stream Corentin Moutet vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Corentin Moutet and Rafael Nadal for the second round of the French Open 2022 to be played on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Corentin Moutet vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions and, unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -10000, while Moutet has odds of +2000, according to Caesars.

Caesars Rafael Nadal -10000 Corentin Moutet +2000

*Odds by Caesars