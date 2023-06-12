Croatia vs USA: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League

Croatia will play against USA for the Matchday 1 of the Pool 4 of this 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League started off very well for the Americans, who won their first four games to stay among the top of the standings, a position they obviously want to maintain.

For this, nothing better than a victory, and they have a good chance of obtaining it since their rivals will be Croatia, who until now have been the weakest team in the competition, losing their first four games and occupying the last place in the standings, from which of course will try to get out.

Croatia vs USA: Date

Croatia and USA will face each other this Tuesday, June 13 at 4:30 PM (ET) for the Matchday 1 of the Pool 4 of this 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2.

Croatia vs USA: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Croatia vs USA: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Matchday 1 of the Pool 4 of this 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2 game between Croatia and USA will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.