Former Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane gets honest about Edmonton after Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks trade

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Andrew Mangiapane from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade that also netted them a 2027 first-round pick. Mangiapane joins a rebuilding Blackhawks team eager to add talent around star Connor Bedard.

Mangiapane had a no-trade clause in his contract, giving him control over his next destination. Rather than wait for another opportunity, he chose to move midseason to Chicago, signaling a willingness to start fresh.

“It was a little tough sledding there in Edmonton. I’m happy to get out and have a nice restart and be with a good organization here,” Mangiapane said, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mangiapane’s performance with Edmonton

Through 52 games with Edmonton this season, Mangiapane has totaled seven goals and 14 points. Those numbers are below his usual production, as he has historically been capable of 15-20 goals per season and even recorded a 35-goal campaign in the past.

Andrew Mangiapane #26 of the Blackhawks skates against the Canucks. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Opportunity for a fresh start in Chicago

The Blackhawks hope Mangiapane can regain his scoring touch. A strong performance could help Chicago contend next season or position Mangiapane for a move to a contender at next year’s NHL trade deadline.

