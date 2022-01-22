Jake Paul has publicly admitted his wish to try luck in the Mixed Martial Arts world, after achieving 5 wins in professional boxing so far. About this, UFC president Dana White has stated his prediction about The Problem Child's future in his company.

After the financial success, he has accomplished in his short boxing career so far, Jake Paul has not hidden his desire of battling in the UFC octagon. Even in the very first days of 2022, the Youtuber has traded verbal blows with Dana White on social media trying to make real his debut in Mixed Martial Arts. Related to this, White has finally clarified if Paul will be someday in the UFC.

It is not that Jake Paul has not had a history with any UFC fighter. His 3 most recent fights were against Dana White's former guys... but in a boxing ring. The first one was Ben Askren, who has appeared in the octagon in the Middleweight class. He was beaten by the way of TKO in the very first round.

Then, Tyron Woodley, former UFC Welterweight Champion, faced the Problem Child twice. The first episode of his tale with Jake Paul ended with a split decision in favor of Paul. The second one gave the boxing fans a dramatic KO against Woodley.

Jake Paul's chances to jump into UFC according to Dana White

Twitter was the arena where Jake Paul tried to win his first-round in UFC. But he was far away from succeeding. He demanded Dana White to improve the economic remuneration and health care of UFC fighters as the main condition for him to have a clash against Jorge Masvidal in the octagon. White's answer was not positive at all as he rejected the request and pointed out Paul to use steroids.

Then, in an interview for The Full Send podcast, the UFC president made clear the real chances Jake Paul has to have a fight in the octagon: "Haha… I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think that would ever happen, but listen – I never say never anymore. You know, I didn’t think Floyd and Conor, or that I would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd. Because that just makes absolutely no sense.”

Another blow from Paul to Dana White

The Problem Child may have been aware of the UFC president's last statement about his possibility of fighting in the octagon because he shared the weight class in which he would do his Mixed Martial Arts debut, but, also, he threw another spicy comment against Dana White's company treatment of its fighters.