Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev could make major move after UFC 328

Khamzat Chimaev gave Dana White the exclusive news regarding a change he is planning for his future in the UFC after losing in his current weight class.

Dana White has dropped a bombshell following the conclusion of UFC 328, revealing that Khamzat Chimaev is planning a major career shift after his narrow loss to Sean Strickland. Despite being a dominant force in the middleweight division, the undefeated aura surrounding him was tested in a grueling split-decision defeat that has prompted a change in weight class.

During the post-fight press conference, White shared the private conversation he had with the former champion immediately after the scorecards were read. “He literally walked up to me after the fight and said, ‘I want to move up. I don’t want to fight in this weight class anymore,’” White told reporters, signaling the end of Chimaev’s middleweight chapter.

Following the loss that affected his record, Sean Strickland reveals who he wants next after beating Khamzat Chimaev, already setting his sights on new challengers while Chimaev reevaluates. Chimaev’s professional record now sits at 15-1, and while he suffered no major injuries, the move to a new division typically requires four to six months of physical preparation before returning to the Octagon.

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The best weight class for Chimaev

Chimaev has achieved his greatest success as a middleweight, winning the world title from Dricus du Plessis and defeating legends like Robert Whittaker in the 185-pound category. However, standing at 6’2” with a massive frame, the weight cut to middleweight has often looked draining, leading many to believe that a move to light heavyweight is the most logical step.

Dana White revealed what Khamzat Chimaev said to him after the fight 👀



“I wanna move up. I don’t wanna fight in this weight class anymore.” pic.twitter.com/7HRdnKo9PF — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 10, 2026

Having previously competed at welterweight, where he famously struggled to make the 170-pound limit against Nate Diaz, it is clear that Chimaev’s body is naturally evolving toward the heavier divisions. A jump to the 205-pound light heavyweight class would allow him to maintain his explosive power.

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While the loss at UFC 328 was a setback, Chimaev remains one of the most physically gifted athletes in the sport and could easily become a title contender in a new division by late 2026. By removing the stress of the scale, “Borz” may find more longevity and strength.