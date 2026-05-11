When will UFC 329 take place and what could the fight card look like?

People are already thinking about UFC 329, which is closer than ever and could feature a very interesting fight card with fighters hungry for a victory.

UFC 329 is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated events of the summer, serving as the centerpiece for the promotion’s annual International Fight Week. Scheduled for July 11, 2026, the card will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with early prelims expected to kick off around 5:00 PM ET. Fans are particularly excited to see bantamweight standout Mario Bautista.

The preliminary portion of the event is already stacked with intriguing matchups that promise to set a high bar for the evening. UFC 329 is as highly anticipated as the eventual return of Khamzat Chimaev to the Octagon will one day be, featuring a blend of rising prospects and seasoned veterans. Among the early bouts, fans will see a clash between former champion Cody Garbrandt and tAdrian Yañez.

The prelims will showcase César Almeida taking on Damian Pinas, while Zachary Reese meets Ryan Gandra in a battle of developing 185-pounders. Almeida, a decorated kickboxer, looks to utilize his 54% striking accuracy to overcome the grappling-heavy style of Pinas. These matchups provide the perfect lead-in to the 7:00 PM ET main card.

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The main card looks good

The marquee matchups for the night are headlined by a pivotal bantamweight rematch between Cory Sandhagen and Bautista. Sandhagen, currently ranked in the top five with a 18-6 record, is looking to bounce back from a title-fight loss, while Bautista enters the Octagon with a stellar 17-3 record and a massive eight-fight winning streak. Their first encounter in 2019 ended quickly.

Card Type Weight Class Fighter 1 Fighter 2 Main Card 135 (Bantamweight) Cory Sandhagen (18-6) Mario Bautista (17-3) Main Card 155 (Lightweight) Benoit Saint-Denis (17-3) Paddy Pimblett (23-4) Main Card 185 (Middleweight) Damian Pinas (9-1) César Almeida (7-2) Prelim 185 (Middleweight) Ryan Gandra (9-1) Zach Reese (10-3) Prelim 125 (Flyweight) Cody Durden (18-10-1) Ode Osbourne (13-9) Prelim 135 (Bantamweight) Cody Garbrandt (15-7) Adrian Yanez (17-6-1) Early card data from UFC and Tapology

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Lightweight sensations Paddy Pimblett and Benoît Saint Denis are set to collide in a fight that could determine the next big contender at 155 pounds. Pimblett remains a massive draw with his 23-4 record and unpredictable grappling, but he faces a stern test in Saint Denis backed by a 17-3 record and an incredible 82% total strikes accuracy.

The card is further bolstered by the light heavyweight debut of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who faces the dangerous Nikita Krylov. Whittaker, holding a 17-7 UFC record, is moving up to 205 pounds to avoid the taxing weight cut, while Krylov looks to act as the divisional gatekeeper.