When could Khamzat Chimaev return to the UFC?

Khamzat Chimaev recently lost a big title fight, but returning to the UFC wouldn't be impossible, and he has already dropped hints about who he could fight again.

Khamzat Chimaev may have lost his middleweight crown to Sean Strickland at UFC 328, but the conversation surrounding his return is already heating up. While the split-decision defeat was the first of his professional career, Daniel Cormier believes that the “Wolf” remains a central figure in the title picture.

Daniel Cormier recently suggested that a rematch could be closer than fans think, despite the recent result. “Chimaev will be back. I don’t think it’s over for Chimaev, honestly. He may be back right next for another championship opportunity against Sean Strickland,” the former double-champion noted.

Chimaev himself echoed this sentiment on X, simply telling the new champion, “@SStricklandMMA see you soon again.” In a more reflective message on a now deleted Facebook post, he added, “The wolf never stops hunting. This story is far from over.”

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Returning to the UFC

With a current professional record of 15-1, Chimaev remains one of the most dangerous athletes in the world, even after his first career setback. Saying he will return isn’t the only thing he said; Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev could make major move after UFC 328, indicating that a big change is likely the next step for his career.

Daniel Cormier says Khamzat Chimaev could get another shot at Sean Strickland soon. 🔥🏆



“Chimaev will be back. I don’t think it’s over for Chimaev, honestly. He may be back right next for another championship opportunity against Sean Strickland.”



(Via @dc_mma ) pic.twitter.com/zXHb5aJish — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 10, 2026

A move to the light heavyweight division would likely benefit Chimaev, as his 6’2″ frame has struggled with the grueling cut to 185 pounds in recent outings. This transition would allow him to focus more on strength and technical refinement rather than extreme dehydration.

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Given that Chimaev suffered no major structural injuries at UFC 328, he could realistically return to the Octagon by late 2026. A recovery and camp period of six to eight months would allow his body to adjust to the new weight limit.