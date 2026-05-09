Jose Ochoa reveals girlfriend’s response after UFC 328 marriage proposal

UFC 328 witnessed one of those unique moments: Jose Ochoa proposed to his girlfriend after winning his preliminary fight, and he recently revealed the response he was given.

Jose Ochoa kicked off the early preliminary card of UFC 328 today with a spectacular victory over Clayton Carpenter, but the biggest win of his life happened after the final bell. Following his dominant performance in the flyweight division, the Peruvian fighter took the microphone during his post-fight interview to propose to his girlfriend.

During the post-fight press conference, a beaming Ochoa confirmed that she had indeed accepted his proposal, sharing his joy with the gathered media. “It’s obvious that she said yes; she was just waiting for the moment,” Ochoa said while laughing in Spanish, clearly enjoying the double victory of a professional win and a life-changing “yes.”

The 25-year-old Chute Boxe product displayed his elite striking throughout the bout, earning a unanimous decision sweep on the scorecards. With this win at the Prudential Center for UFC 328, Ochoa improves his professional record to 9-2.

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Iconic Octagon moments

Ochoa’s proposal joins a unique list of unconventional post-fight celebrations that have occurred inside the UFC cage over the years. While most fighters celebrate with backflips or call-outs, a few have used the global platform of a numbered event like UFC 328 to secure their personal futures.

Jose Ochoa reveals his girlfriend accepted his marriage proposal after his win at #UFC328:



"She said yes." pic.twitter.com/XYZtrwp9hN — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 9, 2026

Other memorable post-fight antics include everything from fighters jumping over the cage to confront future opponents. Ochoa’s decision to celebrate a grueling victory over a tough prospect like Carpenter with a ring shows the immense emotional stakes involved in a fighter’s journey.

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By opening the Saturday card with such a heartwarming moment, the flyweight prospect has ensured that his name will be remembered for more than just his technical dominance in Newark. As he looks toward entering the Top 15 rankings, Ochoa heads home with a boosted career and a wedding to plan, marking today as the most significant date of his life.