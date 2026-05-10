Baisangur Susurkaev has 3 names in mind for next fight after UFC 328 win

There are already three possible candidates to fight Baisangur Susurkaev; he himself revealed the names of who his next opponents could be after a relatively easy victory at UFC 328.

Baisangur Susurkaev is wasting no time planning his next step after a spectacular submission victory at UFC 328 in Newark. Following his third-round technical submission of Djorden Santos, the undefeated prospect officially threw his name into the hat for a high-profile matchup, specifically calling out Bo Nickal as one of his preferred next opponents.

During his post-fight media appearances, Susurkaev revealed that he has already held initial discussions with UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard regarding his future. Susurkaev is another fighter that people hope to see back in the octagon just like Khamzat Chimaev, and he made it clear that he wants a significant step up in competition to test his 12-0 professional record.

In addition to Nickal, the Chechen rising star also named middleweight veterans Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze as the other two fighters on his immediate hit list. Having now secured three straight wins inside the Octagon, Susurkaev believes he is ready to face established top-tier talent.

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Three different fighters for Susurkaev

A matchup with Bo Nickal would represent a clash of undefeated wrestling phenoms, as both men possess the grappling credentials to cancel each other out on the mat. Nickal currently sits at 6-0 and has finished every opponent he has faced in the first round.

Baisangur Susurkaev says he talked to Mick Maynard about fighting Bo Nickal, Marvin Vettori, or Roman Dolidze after his win at #UFC328 pic.twitter.com/rxJhFJNf0E — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) May 10, 2026

On the veteran side, Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze offer a much different type of challenge with their durability and high-level experience against the world’s best. Vettori is known for his iron chin and relentless pace, while Dolidze brings a dangerous submission game and knockout power that has troubled many established contenders in the 185-pound division.

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Standing at 6’2″ with a 79-inch reach, Susurkaev holds a physical advantage over many of his peers and has shown he can maintain a high pace through three rounds. Whether the UFC grants him the wrestling standout Nickal or a seasoned veteran like Vettori, Susurkaev has set the stage for a massive homecoming fight later this year in 2026.