Sean Strickland reveals who he wants next after beating Khamzat Chimaev

After winning against Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland couldn't hold back and has already said who his next rival could be following his title win at UFC 328.

Sean Strickland has officially identified his next target after reclaiming the middleweight title in a grueling split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328. Despite surviving an early wrestling storm, the newly crowned two-time champion is already looking ahead to a potential rematch against Nassourdine Imavov.

Speaking on the UFC Post Show, Strickland made it clear that he expects the surging French contender to be his first title defense. “[Imavov] is next. I’ll take a little breather, support my boy Alex [Pereira] at the White House. Give me a little time, let my broken nose heal and let’s get back in there,” he declared to the analysts.

Strickland’s professional record now stands at 30-6, but the physical toll of the Chimaev fight will require at least several months of recovery for his fractured nose to fully set. A fight between Imavov and Strickland could be as interesting as Ilia Topuria vs Conor McGregor, especially given the history and evolved skill sets both men now bring to the table.

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Is Nassourdine Imavov the right challenge for Strickland?

Imavov enters this conversation on a blistering five-fight win streak, most recently securing a dominant five-round unanimous decision over Caio Borralho in September 2025. With a record of 17-4 and a high-level striking accuracy of 54%, the Frenchman has proven he can maintain a championship pace against the division’s most dangerous elite.

🚨 Sean Strickland says Nassourdine Imavov is next in line for a title shot 👀



"[Imavov] is next. I'll take a little breather, support my boy Alex [Pereira] at the White House. Give me a little time, let my broken nose heal and let's get back in there."pic.twitter.com/khpgsqZ2jZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 10, 2026

Imavov’s technical kickboxing style could provide a fascinating puzzle for Strickland’s “Philly Shell” defense, especially since their first meeting in 2023 was a short-notice light heavyweight bout. Having recently knocked out Israel Adesanya and stopped Jared Cannonier, Imavov possesses the momentum and the precision to challenge Strickland’s trademark pressure and jab-heavy volume.

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While a broken nose typically requires six to eight weeks of initial healing before a fighter can return to full-contact sparring, Strickland likely won’t be back in the Octagon until late 2026. This timeline perfectly aligns with a potential year-end blockbuster, giving the “Sniper” enough time to prepare for a rematch that promises to be a tactical masterclass in the middleweight division.