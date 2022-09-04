Danielle Collins is one of the few American women's tennis players at the 2022 US Open. Check out her entire profile information including her age, height, net worth, boyfriend, ranking, and social media.

Danielle Collins is one of the two players left in the Women's Singles division. In fact, for the 2022 US Open, there were 23 American players in the main draw players. However, she is the second best-ranked as Jessica Pegula still is in contention for the title.

In her collegiate career, Collins played at the University of Virginia, and won the NCAA singles title twice, in 2014 and 2016. In fact, she finished her career at Virginia in 2016 as the top-ranked collegiate player. Then, she got two breakthroughs in the WTA, in 2018 at the Miami Open, and in 2019 at the Australian Open.

This year, Collins has clinched the Australian Open finals, but fell short to Ashleigh Barty. And she has played eight tournaments, but without any titles won. However, this is just a tiny bit of her entire profile information.

How old is Danielle Collins?

Danielle Collins was born on December 13, 1993 in St. Petersburg, Florida. So, Danielle Collins is a 28-year-old professional tennis player. According to astrologers, Danielle Collins' zodiac sign is Sagittarius. She made her WTA main draw debut at the 2014 US Open.

How tall is Danielle Collins?

As a 5-foot-10 tall female tennis player, Danielle Collins may be an above-average in height. However, she doesn't stand out for her quickness, but because of her strong backhand through the court. As her favorite tournaments are hard-court, Collins could be among the semifinalists.

How much is Danielle Collins' net worth?

According to the WTA Tour's website, Collins has earned a total of $5,496,704 in prize money through her tennis career. So, her current net worth is between $5.5 million and $6 million dollars in total. This due to undisclosed endorsment deals she has with several sports brands.

Who is Danielle Collins' boyfriend?

Danielle Collins had a break down moment with her boyfriend Tom Couch at the 2020 French Open, when she yelled at him. However, the couple are passed it, and are happy again. Since October 2019, Collins and Couch are in a romantic and working relashionship, as Couch is Collins' personal trainer.

Danielle Collins' WTA Ranking

Danielle Collins started playing tennis since she was 3 years old. According to the WTA Tour's website, in her career she holds a record of 197 wins and 117 losses. So, Collins is currently ranked No.19 at the Women Tennis Association Ranking.

Danielle Collins' social media

Danielle Collins has a Facebook page with 5,668 followers, where she posts regularly about her tennis matches. Also, she owns an Instagram account with 151,000 followers, where she posts almost daily. You can follow her @danimalcollins on Instagram.