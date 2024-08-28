Drew Brees advises Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning to follow Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers' example

College Football is at its dawn and the spotlight is on many star youngsters set to make the headlines this upcoming season. On that note Drew Brees has some advice for Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman Arch Manning and his preparation for future NFL career. The retired QB suggested he follows Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers‘ example.

The 2024 NCAA season will be a defining year in Steve Sarkisian’s system for Arch. He will be in consideration to start for the first time since joining the Longhorns in 2023 and so his journey to the NFL truly commences. The 5-star recruit has made the headlines ever since his high school years at his family’s alma mater, Isidore Newman School.

Super Bowl XLIV winner and 13-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees has shared his thoughts on Arch’s upcoming year and future at the college level. Along those lines, Brees offered some shocking advice to the Texas Longhorns’ quarterback. Even stating Manning could learn from Mahomes and Rodgers teachings in the NFL.

“You either start [in college] or sit for a few years in the NFL,” Brees said, via The Athletic. “Like a Patrick Mahomes even sits behind Alex Smith. Aaron Rodgers sat for three years behind (Brett) Favre, right?”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Brees recommends Manning gets 50 quality starts prior to NFL debut

Despite Mahomes and Rodgers, those are just a handful of exhibits that have proven worthy. And so, Brees suggests Peyton and Eli’s nephew should play ’50 quality starts’ before starting on an NFL game. On 12-games college season, and amid matchups against unranked opponents, Manning should stay for half a decade with the Longhorns.

“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas,” Brees admitted. “Become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships. Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point.“

Manning hasn’t started his first college game yet. So, although well noted and reliable, Brees’ guidance is looking way ahead into Arch’s career. And at the minute his main concern should be set on the task at hand, that is his team’s debut on Saturday August 31th versus Colorado State. Whether he starts or Quinn Ewers takes his place remains unknown.

Brees comments on Texas football program under Steve Sarkisian

The former NFL superstar expressed his respect for the Longhorns’ project and admits Manning is in prime position to develop and enter the NFL as a leader, as well as a great player. The Purdue University product did not shy away from handing the University of Texas their deserved flowers on tutoring the exciting quarterback prospect.

“For him to just be in a system, be in a program, learn from one of the best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff that they’ve put together,” Drew Brees stated. “That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, [and] develop.“