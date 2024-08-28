NCAAF News: Shedeur Sanders makes surprising admission ahead of senior year in Colorado

Just days before his senior season debut in College Football, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders made an honest confession about his future.

College Football is finally upon us and players, fans, and coaches can think of nothing else. Ahead of Colorado Buffaloes debut against North Dakota State Bison, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders admitted where his mind is at right now and set the record straight about his future.

The Sanders‘ (Shedeur, Shilo, and, of course, Deion) are up against a defining year when the college football season starts next Thursday as they host the Bison. And after a disappointing 2023 campaign, Shedeur has made it clear his main focus is set on the Buffaloes and nothing else. Eyes on the prize for the quarterback who is set to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead on to the future, ‘Primetime’s’ youngest son has set some topics straight. Football is his job and is not willing to compromise it, not even in pursue for a gold medal.

“No, because [I] could get injured. I don’t like that, you just had a full season,“ Shedeur admitted on his thoughts of joining the USA Flag Football team during the 2028 Olympics.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.

Many NFL players confessed their willingness to represent the star sprangled banner during the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, Shedeur stated that it is not on his top list of priorities and at the moment he is only occupied by the NCAA Football season. That means one less player USA Flag Football team quarterback Darrell Doucette has to worry about.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Colorado coach Deion Sanders makes tough admission on his son Shedeur

Shedeur signs lucrative NIL deal with Nike

The young quarterback has followed his father’s steps and has officially become a Nike athlete. ‘Primetime’ and Nike’s collabs in the 90´s were trend setters and have been brought back times and times again. Do not fix what is not broken, and with Shedeur’s up-and-coming career the ‘swoosh’ has invested in Prime’s son to maintain the legacy.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ QB will expand his ‘Pops’ existing Nike line and new apparel is to be expected as the sportswear brand equips the University of Colorado. Shedeur’s NIL deal shows he has taken up a lot more than just football skills from Deion.