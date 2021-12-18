Eastern Michigan against Liberty play today in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 LendingTree Bowl in the US today

Eastern Michigan (7-5) and Liberty (7-5) play for the LendingTree Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 5:45 PM (ET). Another victory will be perfect before the offseason break. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Eastern Michigan Eagles did not have the best regular season of the year but it was not negative either as they finished 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the MAC West Division. The team conquered two winning streaks and lost the last game of the regular season against Central Michigan on the road.

Liberty Flames also have a positive 7-5 overall record, but the last three games of the regular season were negative for them three consecutive losses against Ole Miss, Louisiana and Army. The team hopes to win one last time to break the losing streak.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 5:45 PM (ET)

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:45 PM

CT: 4:45 PM

MT: 3:45 PM

PT: 2:45 PM

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Storylines

Eastern Michigan Eagles fought as much as they could in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference but the team won four games and lost another four against conference rivals. The last conference win for the Eagles was against Western Michigan 22-21 on the road. Losses within the conference were against Ohio, Ball State, NIU and Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan's offense is scoring an average of 31 points per game and defense is allowing 27.8 points per game.

Ben Bryant is the Eagles QB1 with 256/372 passes completed for 68.8% effectiveness, 2,921 yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The Eagles' top running back is Samson Evan with 12 touchdowns and 264 yards.

Liberty Flames played well during the regular season, winning the first three games of the season against Campbell 48-7, Troy 21-13 and Old Dominion 45-17. That winning streak came to an end against Syracuse 21-24 but then the team won against UAB and Middle Tennessee State to add another winning streak to the Flames' record in the regular season. But, currently, the Flames have a three-week losing streak, two of those losses coming to Top 25 AP Poll teams. The Flames' offense is averaging 31.8 points per game.

Malik Willis is the starting quarterback for Liberty Flames with 194/315 passes completed, 61.6%, 2626 passing yards, 8.3 yards per attempt, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Eastern Michigan vs Liberty in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season LendingTree Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Eastern Michigan vs Liberty: Predictions And Odds

Eastern Michigan Eagles are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and +300 moneyline at FanDuel, they know the visitors are looking for a win to close out the regular season without a losing streak. Liberty Flames are favorites with -9.5 points to cover and -330 moneyline. The totals is offered at 58 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Eastern Michigan Eagles +9.5.



FanDuel Eastern Michigan +9.5 / +300 Totals 58 Liberty -9.5 / -330

* Odds via FanDuel