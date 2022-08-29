Defending champion Emma Raducanu is ready to start her journey at the 2022 US Open, where she will try to replicate her incredible run from last year. Here, get to know more about the young, female tennis sensation.

Grand Slams are often the stages where the most renowned tennis players take the limelight. But sometimes, these tournaments are full of surprises and provide us memorable tales of rising and development. One of them, was Emma Raducanu's incredible 2021 US Open run.

During last year's edition, Emma Raducanu took New York by storm, becoming the first player to reach the tournament’s champion all the way from the qualifiers. She beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 6-4 in the final to became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova in Wimbledon 2004.

Her fantastic run in Flushing Meadows has shown that even in the most unlikely circumstances you can beat the odds. Women's tennis has many inspirings stories, but definitely, Emma Raducanu's journey in the US Open 2021 will be hard to forget. Here, check out more about this tennis star.

How old is Emma Raducanu?

Born on November 13, 2002, Emma Raducanu is 19 years old. She will turn 20 only in a few months. To get a better idea of how fast her growth in the tennis world has been so far, Raducanu finished high school while playing her first Wimbledon in 2021.

How tall is Emma Raducanu?

Raducanu, according to the WTA Tour official page, is 5' 7'' tall (1.75 meters). She is right-handed, and prefers to play with a two-handed backhand. Raducanu started playing as a professional in 2018, but she alternated between juniors and pro in 2018 and 2019.

Who are Emma Raducanu’s parents?

Considering how young Emma Raducanu is, many people may wonder who are her parents, with whom she’d probably live due to her age. She is the daughter of Ian and Renee, who work in finance.

What’s Emma Raducanu’s ethnicity?

Emma Raducanu’s life could be a perfect example of globalization as her history is related to three continents and four countries. She was born in Toronto, Canada, but her parents have two different nationalities. Her father Ian is Romanian and her mother Renee is Chinese. Raducanu, however, represents Great Britain, where her family moved when she was only two years old.

What is Emma Raducanu’s ranking?

Emma Raducanu was No. 150 of the WTA ranking at the start of the 2021 US Open, after only one year as a full professional. After last year's championship, she became World No. 23. However, her career-high is Top 10 of the world (July, 2022) and she is currently World No. 11.

How much is Emma Raducanu's worth?

After becoming a Grand Slam champion, it's not surprising that Emma Raducanu is now the face of several brands such as British Airways, Wilson Tennis, Vodafone, HSBC, Evian Water and more. Raducanu has won almost $3,5 million in prize money, while her total net worth is estimated to be $21 million, according to Daily Star.