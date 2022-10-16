The United States Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of October 21-23, and it is a perfect opportunity to see the best car competition in the world live. Here you can find out how much they cost and how to buy tickets for this event.

The United States Grand Prix will be the 19th race of the season, and fans will have the opportunity to see the "Great Circus" on American soil. It is a perfect opportunity to see your favorite drivers (including the new champions Max Verstappen) in what is undoubtedly the biggest car competition in the world. Here you can find out how to buy your tickets and how much they cost.

The drivers' championship has already been defined, with the Dutchman Max Verstappen proclaiming himself champion despite the fact that there are still four Grand Prix left on the calendar. However, having Formula 1 at home is always a huge privilege, and it is undoubtedly even more so to be able to be present enjoying all the action of the most important category in motorsport.

And although it is true that the Japanese fans were lucky enough to see the champion of this 2022 season crowned, the constructors' championship is not yet defined and therefore those who have a favorite team will be able to see it and encourage them. And above all for Red Bull fans it could be a historic weekend, as they could be crowned champions.

How to buy the tickets and how much do they cost?

Formula 1 is one of the most popular shows, not only in motorsport, but in sports in general. That is why it is not surprising that some prices can be a bit expensive. According to the website f1destinations.com, these would be the prices:

Budget

• Weekend cost approx. $825 USD

• 3-day General Admission ticket = $405

• Dorm bed at hostel in downtown Austin (3 nights x $60) = $180

• Spending money including daily transport to/from COTA ($80 x 3) = $240

Mid-Range

• Weekend cost approx. $1350 USD

• Mid-range bleacher ticket (Turn 9) =$450

• 3-star hotel in Austin for 3 nights (per person, twin share) = $450

• Spending money including daily circuit transfers ($150 x 3) = $450

High End

• Weekend cost approx. $5850 USD

• F1 Experiences Champions Club package = $4200

• 4-star hotel in Austin for 3 nights (per person, twin share) = $900

• Spending money ($250 x 3) = $750

Tickets can be purchased through this website, ticketsmarter.com or on the official Formula 1 website.

